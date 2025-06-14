DRC: the government activates a crisis cell after the floods in Kinshasa

At least 75 people have lost their lives and more than 11,000 are disaster -fed after heavy rains and violent floods that recently hit Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to an announcement by the Congolese government on Tuesday.

Faced with the severity of the situation, President Félix Tshisekedi summoned a crisis meeting, bringing together members of the government, local authorities in Kinshasa and humanitarian actors. An emergency unit has been set up to coordinate the humanitarian response.

In the coming days, this unit will officially communicate the measures envisaged, in particular the demolition of the constructions illegally erected in the so-called non-ædificandi areas, that is to say prohibited for construction, said Patrick Muyaya, Minister of Communication and government spokesperson.

The meteorological services announce the pursuit of heavy rains in the region, arousing concerns about new claims in this megalopolis of 17 million inhabitants, already weakened by rapid and not very framed urbanization.

As a reminder, the rainy season in the DRC usually extends from November to May.