DRC: a soldier kills his wife, his 7 children before killing himself

A soldier from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) stationed at the Lieutenant-Colonel Kokolo camp exterminated his family before killing himself. The drama occurred on Tuesday April 15, 2025.

According to the facts relayed by several local sources, the soldier killed his wife, children and their neighbor. After removing life for all these people, he set fire to the family home before finally killing himself.

The reasons for these acts of rare violence are not yet elucidated, but according to testimonies, the military recently learned that none of the 7 children is biologically. He had confirmation of rumors after having exerted pressure on his wife who finally confess.