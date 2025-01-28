CAN 2025: “We are going to prepare seriously”, Sébastien Desabre before DRC-BENIN

Like his counterpart in Benin, the coach of the national team of the DRC spoken on the composition of group D, unveiled Monday during the draw of the CAN 2025. And Sébastien Desabre delivered his objectives On the competition.

Hold on Monday evening at the prestigious Mohamed V National Theater in Rabat in Morocco, the draw of the CAN 2025 placed the DRC in the hen D, alongside Senegal, Benin and Botswana. An affordable group, a priori, for the leopards, which should do well.

In comments reported by Africopsport, coach Sébastien Desabre spoke about the composition of group D, with Senegal that he places as a favorite of the hen. “Senegal is one of the strongest teams on the continent, with great players playing at the highest level. We know her well, because she is also in our qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup. We faced them last June in Dakar (1-1) and we will replay them in September in Kinshasa ”said the French technician.

Semi-finalist of the previous edition with the Leopards, Sébastien Desabre thinks that it would be difficult for his own to reissue the feat during this CAN 2025, announced very high. “It is an obviously complicated group. At this level of competition, you had to expect it. Almost all of the best African selections will be present. By being in the second hat, we knew that we were going to come across a favorite. Each match will be a battle, but we have confidence in our potential ”he added.

The Congolese will start their continental adventure on December 23, 2025 at the Al Barid stadium in Rabat against the Guépards du Benin. This first duel will be crucial to score points and take an option on the qualification for the round of 16.