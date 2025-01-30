DRC: gradual return to calm after a week of clashes in Goma

The city of Goma, located in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), gradually finds a semblance of normality this Thursday, after a week marked by intense clashes between government forces and M23 rebels, suspected of ‘be “Be supported by Rwanda”.

Although the situation remains tense, sporadic shots have ceased and no new confrontation has been reported in the city. According to Actualite.CD.News, the M23 maintains its control over several villages close to the South Kivu province, where sporadic clashes continue to be reported.

In the northern districts of Goma, the inhabitants start to leave their homes, while traffic resumes slowly. The water supply has been partially restored, but persistent electricity cuts, complicating the daily lives of residents.

In addition, the presence of lifeless bodies in several districts of the city arouses strong health worries among the population. Uncertainty always hangs over the identity of the Goma controller and his real government institutions.

As a reminder, the M23 launched a major offensive on Goma last week, a city of around three million inhabitants. Several sources have mentioned nearly 100 dead in recent days. Thousands of people have been moved, some of which have found refuge in Rwanda, including employees of international organizations such as the UN and the World Bank.