CAN 2025: “We are the most titled in group D”, the leopards are targeting a 3rd coronation

The president of the Congolese Football Federation spoke on the composition of group D at CAN 2025. And Dieudonné Sambi Nsele-Lutu dreams of a third coronation with leopards.

Semi-finalist in reigning, the DRC approaches the CAN 2025 with great ambitions. Placed in group D alongside Senegal, Benin and Botswana, leopards are targeting a third continental title. And to achieve this objective, coach Sébastien Desabre adopts a cautious approach, favoring a match after match, while keeping an eye on the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

For his part, the president of the Congolese Football Federation, Dieudonné Sambi Nsele-Lutu, displays his confidence: “We are the most titled in this group and we aim for a third star. She escaped us in Côte d’Ivoire, but this can Morocco 2025 could be the right one ”he told journalists.

The FECOFA boss has also analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of other tenants in Pool D. If he recognizes the threat of Senegal, favorite of the group, and the progression of Botswana, it ensures that the DRC has the means to achieve a Large tournament, provided you play every match with seriousness and determination.

“” It is already seen, already known. Senegal, we already find it in the race for qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Benin, these are reunion after the last CAN in Côte d’Ivoire. As for Botswana, you have to be wary of this progression team. No team should be underestimated. We have our destiny in hand and must play every match with seriousness and determination ”he concluded.

The Congolese will start their tournament on December 23 against Benin in Rabat. Then, it will be measured in Senegal, 2021 African champion, on December 27 in Tangier, before concluding the group phase against Botswana on December 30. The CAN 2025 will open on December 21 with a duel between Morocco and the Comoros, while the final is scheduled for January 18, 2025 in Rabat.