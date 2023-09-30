DRC: Félix Tshisekedi rules out any dialogue with the M23

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi categorically closed the door to any dialogue with the M23 rebel movement during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly. He welcomed American sanctions against Rwandan officials suspected of supporting the M23.

During his speech to the UN General Assembly, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, rejected any possibility of dialogue with the M23 rebel movement. He affirmed that “the M23 demands a dialogue which will never be granted to them. » This statement comes against a backdrop of growing tensions in eastern DRC, where the M23 has recently carried out major offensives.

The M23, a rebel movement active in eastern DRC, first emerged in the early 2000s but was dismantled in 2012 following a peace deal with the government. However, in November 2021, the M23 reappeared, supported by neighboring Rwanda, according to Congolese authorities. The group carried out offensives and took control of several localities and towns in the North Kivu province.

Sanctions…

Félix Tshisekedi also welcomed the sanctions imposed by the United States against Rwandan officials suspected of supporting the M23, calling the group “terrorists”. He reiterated his request to the UN Security Council to sanction any natural or legal person involved in war crimes, crimes against humanity and serious violations of human rights committed on Congolese territory.

President Tshisekedi underlined the seriousness of the situation in eastern DRC and the need for an international response to end the violence and restore stability in the region. Despite the deployment of armies from East African countries to enforce a ceasefire, the M23 continues to control certain areas of the region.