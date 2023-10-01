Cameroon: a Rigobert Song executive withdraws from CAN 2023

Back on the field after eight months of absence due to a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee, Enzo Ebosse relapsed this weekend during a match with his club Udinese. A big blow for the Cameroonian, less than 4 months before CAN 2023.

Very bad news for Rigobert Song. While he was certainly counting on his player for CAN 2023, scheduled from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Ivory Coast, the Cameroon coach will have to exclude Enzo Ebosse from his plans. The defender from Udinese in the Italian Serie A relapsed this weekend during the match against Cagliari (0-0). The 24-year-old was back on the field after eight months of absence due to a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Entering the game in the 38th minute, Enzo Ebosse unfortunately had to leave the field quickly, victim of a new injury to his right knee. The Udinese club immediately reacted by publishing an official statement to inform its supporters of the state of health of its player.

“Udinese informs that, following in-depth examinations and a consultation carried out today with Professor Mariani at the Villa Stuart Clinic in Rome, an injury to the cruciate ligament of the right knee was revealed in footballer Enzo Ebosse »declared the transalpine club in its press release. “The player underwent successful surgery this afternoon at the Roman clinic. He will return to Udine in the coming days to begin the rehabilitation process“, added the Friuli team, while wishing their player a speedy recovery: “We hope to see you come back stronger!” »

Unless there is a miraculous turnaround, the Cameroonian defender will not be able to participate in the next African Cup of Nations alongside the Indomitable Lions. His last appearance with the national team dates back to the 2022 World Cup where he brilliantly held his place as a starter during the clash against Brazil (1-0).