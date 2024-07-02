USA - BET Awards: South African singer Tyla wins two awards

USA – BET Awards: South African singer Tyla wins two awards

ByThe Mwebantu Team

South African singer Tyla was one of the big winners at this year’s BET Awards, winning Best International Artist and Best New Artist.

South African singer Tyla has been named Best New Artist at the 2024 BET Awards, marking a milestone in her burgeoning career. The 22-year-old who wowed the audience with a dynamic performance won first the award for Best International Artist and then Best New Artist.

I want to thank my Tigers, my family, my team, and BET who has always supported the culture. It’s such a privilege to be here, I want to dedicate this award to Africa… I want to dedicate this award to all the African stars who came before me… and who didn’t have the opportunity to receive what I received” said the young artist.

Known for her infectious pop melodies and vibrant energy, Tyla quickly captured the hearts of fans around the world. Her debut single, “Water,” became a massive hit, showcasing her catchy melodies and dynamic style. Tyla’s blend of pop, R&B, and Afrobeat elements set her apart in the music scene.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.