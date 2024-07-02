USA – BET Awards: South African singer Tyla wins two awards

South African singer Tyla was one of the big winners at this year’s BET Awards, winning Best International Artist and Best New Artist.

South African singer Tyla has been named Best New Artist at the 2024 BET Awards, marking a milestone in her burgeoning career. The 22-year-old who wowed the audience with a dynamic performance won first the award for Best International Artist and then Best New Artist.

” I want to thank my Tigers, my family, my team, and BET who has always supported the culture. It’s such a privilege to be here, I want to dedicate this award to Africa… I want to dedicate this award to all the African stars who came before me… and who didn’t have the opportunity to receive what I received” said the young artist.

Tonight’s Best International Act winner has captured our hearts with their unique sound, powerful performances, and undeniable presence. Congratulations Tyla! ✨ pic.twitter.com/FR72ysQoLA — BET (@BET) July 1, 2024

Known for her infectious pop melodies and vibrant energy, Tyla quickly captured the hearts of fans around the world. Her debut single, “Water,” became a massive hit, showcasing her catchy melodies and dynamic style. Tyla’s blend of pop, R&B, and Afrobeat elements set her apart in the music scene.