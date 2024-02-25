2024 Olympic Qualification (F): the results of the 3rd round first leg

The inaugural matches of the third round of the CAF zone qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ended on Friday February 23, giving way to notable away results, notably for Morocco and South Africa.

In the race for two places allocated to Africa for the women’s football tournament at the Olympic Games, teams have embarked on a fierce competition to secure their ticket to Paris 2024.

At the heart of the action, Morocco snatched a narrow 2-1 victory against Tunisia, buoyed by the goals of Ghizlane Chebbak and Fatima Tagnaout, while Alaa Kaabachi scored for the Tunisians, giving them a goal of hope before the return match.

Meanwhile in Abuja, Nigeria and Cameroon engaged in an intense tactical battle, eventually separating in a 0-0 draw, reflecting both teams’ determination to secure their place at the Olympics.

In Tanzania, the reigning African champions, Banyana Banyana, displayed their dominance by inflicting a clear 3-0 defeat on Taifa Stars, thanks to goals from Jermaine Seopesenwe, Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia, all playing in Mexico.

Back on the continent, in Ghana, the Copper Queens showed their resilience and determination following the tragic death of their teammate Norin Betani, snatching a 1-0 victory against Ghana in Accra, demonstrating their solidarity on the pitch.

Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers: first leg results:

Tunisia 1-2 Morocco

Cameroon 0-0 Nigeria

Tanzania 0-3 South Africa

Ghana 0-1 Zambia

Return match schedule:

Nigeria – Cameroon (Abuja National Stadium, Abuja)

Zambia – Ghana (Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola)

South Africa – Tanzania (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

Morocco – Tunisia (Prince Moulay EL Hassan Stadium, Rabat)