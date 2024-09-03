CAN 2025 Qualifiers: Liberia’s list against Togo and Algeria

The Liberian Football Federation has unveiled its list of players selected for the first two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. A group of 28 Lone Stars including 4 reserves.

Liberia will also participate in the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The Lone Stars will face the Eperviers of Togo on Friday, September 6 at the Kegue stadium, before challenging Algeria at home, four days later.

For this double confrontation, 24 players and 4 reserves have been called up. Regulars of the selection and some new faces to take part in the first and second days of the qualifying phases.

Liberia’s list: