CAN 2025 Qualifiers: Liberia's list against Togo and Algeria

CAN 2025 Qualifiers: Liberia’s list against Togo and Algeria

ByThe Mwebantu Team

The Liberian Football Federation has unveiled its list of players selected for the first two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. A group of 28 Lone Stars including 4 reserves.

Liberia will also participate in the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The Lone Stars will face the Eperviers of Togo on Friday, September 6 at the Kegue stadium, before challenging Algeria at home, four days later.

For this double confrontation, 24 players and 4 reserves have been called up. Regulars of the selection and some new faces to take part in the first and second days of the qualifying phases.

Liberia’s list:

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.