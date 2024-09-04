DRC – Escape attempt at Makala prison: at least 129 dead

At least 129 inmates lost their lives and 59 others were injured during an escape attempt early Monday at Makala prison in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Congolese government announced on Tuesday.

The provisional death toll stands at 129, including 24 shot dead after being warned, while the others died from jostling or suffocation, said Jacquemain Shabani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior and Security. He also indicated that the government had taken care of the 59 injured.

According to him, the incident caused the fire in the administrative building, the registry, the infirmary, as well as the food depots.