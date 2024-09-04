Central African Republic: Government pleads for total lifting of sanctions imposed on its diamonds

The Central African government on Monday called for the complete lifting of sanctions imposed on the country’s diamonds by the Kimberley Process.

Rufin Benam Beltoungou, Minister of Mines and Geology of the Central African Republic (CAR), made the request during a meeting with ambassadors accredited to the CAR. The meeting aimed to advocate for the complete lifting of the embargo on Central African diamonds and to present the country’s mining potential to diplomats.

“The CAR has scrupulously respected the validation criteria of the areas defined in the operational framework. However, the sanction remains applied, despite the rules of the Kimberley process”regretted Mr. Benam.

The sanction, initially imposed in 2013 due to the civil war, was renewed at the November 6-11, 2023 Kimberley Process plenary session in Zimbabwe, although it was eased to allow the Central African state to sell diamonds from government-controlled areas.