DRC: Kinshasa deplores 33 victims following the devastating floods

The latest assessment of the floods that struck Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, reports 33 deaths. Ten new victims were confirmed by the Minister of the Interior, Jacquemin Shabani, during an intervention on national television on Sunday evening.

Hundreds of families, stuck at home by the rise of waters, were rescued by the authorities. The floods cut access to almost half of the city, in particular by damaging the main road leading to the airport, a vital axis which links Kinshasa to the rest of the country. “I have never seen such a disaster. I go through this road to sell my bananas and my Gombos at Gaby and Gambela bridges. It’s unheard of “testified Françoise Mutela, a fruit seller.

“This is the first time that such a thing has happened in the Congo. I was born there, I grew up, I raised my children there. I have never experienced such a situation. It is the traditional chiefs who are responsible. The country is in decay! »»deplored François Munday, resident of Kinshasa.

The torrential rains started in the night from Friday to Saturday, causing the overflow of the Ndjili river and the flood of hundreds of buildings. The neighboring province of Kongo-Central has also been affected.

Even if the situation evolved slightly in the morning on Monday, several roads remained impracticable, and traffic remained strongly disrupted.

During a visit to the Tata-Raphaël stadium, transformed into an emergency accommodation center, President Félix Tshisekedi was arrested by victims reproached him for his late reaction to the disaster and demanding explanations on road development projects.

The floods also caused a crisis of access to drinking water, affecting at least 16 municipalities in the capital.