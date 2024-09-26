DRC: Demonstration in Kinshasa against the imprisonment of political opponents

Hundreds of people gathered on Wednesday outside the Supreme Court in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), to demand the release of political prisoners.

Following the demonstration, representatives of opposition parties delivered a statement to the Minister of Justice, accusing Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi of seeking to “suppress opponents” and to “stifling dissenting voices”reports Africanews.

The protesters demanded the release of Jean-Marc Kabund, leader of the Alliance for Change, Mike Mukebayi, former provincial deputy for Ensemble pour la République, and Seth Kikuni, former presidential candidate last year. Kabund and Mukebayi were arrested last year for “insult to the head of state” And “spreading false information”recalls the media.

Additionally, Kabund was sentenced to seven years in prison after accusing the president of corruption and embezzlement, while Mukebayi remains in detention awaiting trial, according to Africanews.

Seth Kikuni, for his part, was arrested earlier this month for “incitement to civil disobedience” And “spreading false information” and is currently being held by Congolese intelligence services, the same source added.