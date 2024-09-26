CAN 2025 (Q): the list of the DRC facing Tanzania

The national coach of the DRC, Sébastien Desabre, has revealed the list of players selected for the double confrontation against Tanzania, counting for the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Leading Group H with 6 points, the DRC will play the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers next October. The Leopards will host the Taifas Stars on October 10 at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa before traveling to the opposing team five days later. A double confrontation whose victory would bring the Congolese much closer to qualifying for the final phase.

For these two crucial meetings, the national coach of the DRC, Sébastien Desabre, has revealed the list of players selected. A group of 25 men with the regulars of the selection. The only absentee is Yoane Wissa who is injured with Brentford.

The DRC list: