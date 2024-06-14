DRC: death of former international, Jean Kasongo

Congolese football is in mourning as former international Jean Kasongo died on Friday at the age of 49.

The former Congolese international, Jean Kasongo, died Friday June 7 in Kinshasa following an illness. He was 49 years old. Known under the nicknames “Jean Mukulu” or “Korando”, Kasongo left his mark on the history of Congolese football, notably during the 1998 African Cup of Nations (CAN) in Burkina Faso.

A hero of CAN 1998

Jean Kasongo was one of the main players in the epic of the DRC national team, then nicknamed the Simba, during the 1998 CAN. This team wrote one of the most beautiful pages in the history of the competition by making a spectacular comeback during the small final against the Stallions of Burkina Faso.

Trailing 4-1 in the 87th minute, the Congolese scored 3 goals in three minutes to equalize at 4-4, with a crucial goal from Kasongo. The DRC then won the penalty shootout (4-1), thus winning the bronze medal.

A remarkable career

During his career, Jean Kasongo played in prestigious clubs such as AS Vita Club in the DRC and Wolfsburg in Germany. His contribution on the field, both nationally and internationally, has left an indelible mark in the hearts of Congolese football fans.

The news of his disappearance caused great emotion in the DRC, where he is considered a true national hero. Tributes are pouring in from all sides to pay tribute to the memory of this great player who gave so much for his country.