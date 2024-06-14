Central African Republic: 02 Franco-Algerians arrested in Bangui

Two Franco-Algerian nationals were arrested on Monday June 10 in Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic. They are currently detained in the Research and Investigation Section (SRI). Local authorities suspect them of links with armed groups and have arrested them in possession of a significant quantity of weapons and currency.

The two men, whose identities have not been revealed, had been under surveillance by the Central African intelligence services for several years. Officially based in the CAR for business since 2017, they were apprehended during a search operation in their home located in the 7th arrondissement of Bangui, near the residence of the French ambassador.

A video posted on social media shows the suspects alongside a suitcase containing weapons, explosive devices, and military effects. According to local radio Ndeke Luka, the search led to the seizure of AK 47 brand war weapons, large caliber ammunition, grenades, ballistic military helmets, tens of millions of CFA francs, various passports, and clothing. military.

The Central African website Ndjoni Sango reported that the suspects were in permanent contact with leaders of armed groups and certain officers of the national army. Local media also highlight their involvement in the mining sector, where they collaborated with foreign economic operators and important Central African political figures, thus benefiting from close protection until their arrest.

France reacted through a diplomatic source, indicating that its embassy in Bangui is mobilized to ensure consular protection of the two nationals. Radio France Internationale (RFI) confirmed that the two men had been registered in French consular registers since 2017.

On the other hand, the authorities of Bangui and Algiers have not yet commented on this matter. This arrest follows that, at the end of May, of a consultant from an American NGO, holder of Belgian and Portuguese passports, in the south-east of the country. The latter is the target of an investigation for alleged conspiracy against the State in connection with armed rebel groups.