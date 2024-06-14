Mpox epidemic in South Africa: one death and 05 confirmed cases

An outbreak of Mpox has been declared in South Africa, with several cases confirmed. Health authorities are intensifying their efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

In South Africa, Health Minister Joe Phaahla confirmed on Wednesday that five cases of Mpox had been identified, with two cases in Gauteng province and three in KwaZulu-Natal province. Unfortunately, one of the Gauteng patients died. Those affected, all men aged 30 to 39, have not traveled to areas known to be affected by the outbreak, indicating local transmission of the virus.

Health authorities, in collaboration with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), are conducting epidemiological studies to better understand the spread of the disease and implement enhanced surveillance measures. At least 38 contacts have been identified in KwaZulu-Natal province, raising fears of a wider spread of the disease.

To prevent further spread of the virus, the South African government is actively seeking to procure vaccines from international sources, including member countries of the World Health Organization (WHO). A targeted vaccination campaign is planned for high-risk groups such as sex workers, the homosexual community, as well as health and laboratory personnel.

Smallpox (formerly called monkeypox) is a rare disease caused by a virus characterized by rash and flu-like symptoms. Transmission occurs through close contact with an infected person or an infected animal. Although smallpox was primarily seen in Africa, it was occasionally detected in other regions, including Australia, Europe, and the United States.

The last smallpox outbreak in South Africa was in 2022, with five confirmed cases in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Gauteng provinces.