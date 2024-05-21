DRC: coup attempt foiled in Kinshasa

Brigadier General Sylvain Ekenge, spokesperson for the Congolese army, announced in a brief televised message that the FARDC foiled a coup attempt this Sunday, May 19.

In a live on Facebook, Christian Malanga, a member of the Congolese diaspora residing in the United States and fervent supporter of the return to the name Zaire, appears with his son and a few armed people inside the Palais de la Nation. He proclaimed that, as of today, the DRC no longer exists and that it becomes Zaire again. Fortunately, this attempt was quickly foiled.

In a statement released hours after the incident, the Congolese army confirmed that a coup attempt had taken place. “The armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo inform national and international opinion that an attempted coup d'état has been neutralized by the defense and security forces”said an army spokesperson.

In addition, he wanted to reassure the population by affirming that the situation was entirely under control. “The armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo ask the population to continue their daily activities in complete peace. The defense and security forces are in perfect control of the situation”added the spokesperson.