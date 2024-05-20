CDM 2026 (Q), Algeria: Mahrez absent against Guinea and Uganda

Pre-summoned with the Fennecs for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Riyad Mahrez will ultimately not play these matches. The Al Ahli striker is excluded from the final list for the double confrontation.

Riyad Mahrez, present in Vladimir Petkovic's pre-list for the third and fourth days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, will ultimately not be called up. This is what La Gazette du Fennec reports, an Algerian media outlet well informed about the national selection. This absence is bad news for the Al-Ahli winger, who is nevertheless in good shape with his team.

Mahrez, a former Manchester City player, had already not participated in the last Fennecs rally. According to the explanations of coach Vladimir Petkovic, it was Mahrez himself who expressed the wish not to be selected.

“ Mahrez called me. We talked for a long time. He lacks energy, has not yet regained his level. It was he who asked for time to think about his future. He does not have enough energy to be able to play a big role in the selection “, Petkovic told journalists.

Riyad Mahrez is expected to return in September. In the meantime, Algeria will have to do without him for the next two matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where they will face Guinea on June 6 and Uganda on June 10. The Algerian selection hopes to continue its positive momentum despite the absence of one of its stars.