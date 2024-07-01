DRC – Chad: Félix Tshisekedi arrives in N’Djamena

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi set foot on Chadian soil this Monday evening, as part of a friendship and working visit. In N’Djamena, the Chadian capital, Tshisekedi will have a tête-à-tête with his host Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

At the invitation of his Chadian counterpart Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, the President of the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi arrived in Chad this Monday. During his visit, Félix Tshisekedi, facilitator of the Economic Community of Central African States (Ceeac) in monitoring the transition in Chad, will be decorated by the Chadian authorities and a street will be named in his honor, according to the Chadian diplomacy.

As a reminder, appointed Ceeac facilitator in monitoring the transition in Chad, Félix Tshisekedi spared no effort to ease tensions in Chad and notably worked for the signing of agreements in principle in Kinshasa.

An agreement which allowed the return of certain political actors to the fold, notably the former Prime Minister Succès Masra.