Cameroon: Samuel Eto’o reacts to the death of Landry Nguemo

Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), reacted with emotion to the tragic death of his former teammate in the national team, Landry Nguemo.

Former FC Barcelona striker, Samuel Eto’o, expressed his deep sadness following the death of his ex-teammate of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Landry Nguemo. On Instagram, Eto’o shared a moving photo with Nguemo, accompanied by the caption: ” Sad “followed by tears emoticons.

Landry Nguemo, the former winger of the Indomitable Lions, has died at the age of 38. According to some sources, he succumbed to injuries following a traffic accident involving a truck on the morning of Thursday, June 27.

Nguemo had been capped 42 times with the Cameroonian national team. He had also played in several French clubs, including Nancy, Bordeaux, and Saint-Étienne.