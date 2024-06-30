Cameroon strengthens its measures against COVID-19

Faced with a potential resurgence of COVID-19, Cameroon has put in place strict measures to protect its citizens.

To prevent a new wave of COVID-19, the Cameroonian government has announced measures aimed at strengthening the country’s health protection. The move comes as cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Travelers from abroad, especially those returning from the pilgrimage to Mecca, will now have to fill out identification forms upon arrival at Cameroonian airports. In addition to this measure, they will be systematically subjected to COVID-19 screening tests.

The Cameroonian government also insists on respecting the wearing of masks and hand hygiene in the event of flu symptoms. The authorities assure that they have the necessary capacity to quickly detect positive cases and prevent a spread.

In the United States, although the number of deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has reached its lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, health authorities remain vigilant. The continued circulation of the virus and the emergence of new variants are worrying experts. In response, a new vaccination campaign is planned for the fall.

U.S. officials have acknowledged that the situation is no longer as urgent as it once was, thanks to some level of immunity that has developed among the population. However, immunity can wane over time, and hundreds of deaths and thousands of hospitalizations are still being reported each week. As a result, health authorities are recommending that Americans prepare for annual updates on COVID-19 vaccines, similar to recommendations for the flu vaccine.