DRC: at least 9 dead in rebel attack

At least nine people were killed during an incursion by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels overnight from Sunday to Monday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to military sources.

These sources, who wished to remain anonymous, indicated that the rebels attacked the village of PK20, located on the Mbau-Kamango road, in the territory of Beni, province of North Kivu, an area at the heart of clashes between the forces governments and various armed groups. The attackers carried out the attack with firearms and knives. Several villagers were kidnapped and are still missing.

Katuho Kinos, president of local civil society, quoted by local media, reported at least 14 civilians killed on the Mbau-Kamango axis, stressing that the toll could further increase, as search operations are underway. and several houses were burned. Government forces have reinforced their presence in the region and are pursuing the rebels, who have taken refuge in the surrounding forest since Monday morning.

Created in the 1990s by several opposition movements in Uganda, the ADF was defeated by the Ugandan army, but continued to be active in eastern DRC, leading to joint operations by the Congolese armies and Ugandan to track down this group, now affiliated with the Islamic State.