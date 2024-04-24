DRC: Cédric Bakambu helps victims of the war in the east of the country

Villarreal attacker Cédric Bakambu continues to show his solidarity with the populations of eastern DRC, faced with the war between the national army and the M23 rebels.

In a video posted on his social networks, Bakambu announced the construction of a village of hope in Goma, capital of eastern DRC. This project aims to provide refuge to displaced people and victims of war in the region.

According to Bakambu, this village will provide housing for more than 100 families, with access to drinking water and school facilities for children. He launched an appeal to all people of goodwill to contribute to the realization of this initiative.

“For this, we are counting on you and your help. There are no small donations, there are no big donations, there are only donations “, Bakambu said in his video.

This initiative by Bakambu demonstrates his commitment to his country of origin and his desire to provide concrete aid to people affected by the conflict in eastern DR Congo. His call to action highlights the importance of solidarity and mutual aid in times of crisis.