Eddy Kenzo: accused of copyright theft, the Ugandan singer reacts

Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo was accused several weeks ago by his Cameroonian counterpart, Gasha, of copyright infringement. After a prolonged silence on this matter, he finally responded.

In early April, Gasha brought to the attention of Cameroonian media a copyright infringement case regarding his hit song “Chill” released in 2015. In fact, she accused Eddy Kenzo of having hijacked the clip for her song to distribute it under his name on different platforms. Gasha claims she received no profit from the video, which racked up 5 million views in nine years, and that Kenzo ignored her when she tried to contact him.

Eddy Kenzo finally reacted, emphasizing that Gasha's accusations are unfounded. In a lengthy message to Cameroonian fans, he asked everyone to do thorough research before judging. He pointed out that the revenues from the song “Chill” on his platforms are much lower than the amounts claimed by Gasha. He also recalled that he was never paid for working on this song, but rather for travel expenses. Kenzo added that he financed the filming of the video in Cameroon himself with his team.

He concluded by saying that he would immediately remove the song if convincing evidence was provided, and called for the search for concrete facts before jumping to conclusions. Now everyone can form an informed opinion on this matter.