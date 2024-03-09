Cameroon: “we’re screwed if…”, Alex Song on the choice of the new coach

The former Cameroonian glory, Alex Song, spoke about the choice of the new coach of the Indomitable Lions. The ex-Arsenal midfielder ruled out local labor.

Everything except a local technician. This is Alex Song's choice on the new coach of the Indomitable Lions who should be named in the coming weeks. Passing through the show Crazy Crazy Football on the CRTVthe former midfielder believes that it would be a mistake for the Cameroonian authorities to entrust the reins of the national team to a coach from the country.

“ If we give the national A selection to a Cameroonian, we are screwed! We need a foreigner (as coach of the Indomitable Lions, editor's note) who has personality, capable of assuming his choices » he said. An exit that some see as a tackle to his uncle Rigobert Song, not renewed on the bench of the 2017 African champions at the end of his lease.

The former Liverpool defender spent two years at the helm of the A team for a mixed record of 7 wins, 8 draws and 9 defeats. He was also widely criticized for his playing system and his tactical choices during CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast, with elimination in the round of 16.