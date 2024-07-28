Cameroon: Activist arrested for criticizing government

In Cameroon, the opposition and civil society leaders are calling for the release of Junior Ngombé, a young activist arrested on Wednesday, July 24 and currently detained in Yaoundé in the cells of the State Secretariat for Defense (SED).

Junior Ngombé had challenged the Cameroonian authorities in a video published on his social networks, where he reacted to the arrest of another Cameroonian activist, arrested in Gabon and then extradited to Yaoundé. In the said video, Junior Ngombé addressed the government directly, inviting it to accept dissenting voices to improve governance. “Dear authorities, we are not your enemies. Cameroonians elected you”he declared.

Shortly after the video was released, Junior Ngombé himself was arrested in Douala. “I would like to know the reason for the arrest of this young man”reacted immediately the famous Cameroonian bassist Richard Bona. “Do even young people scare you already?”he added.

Among the political reactions, that of Maurice Kamto was particularly noted. In a statement published on Friday, July 26, the president of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC) urged President Paul Biya to order the immediate release of the young activist, concluding: “There is an urgent need to stop this creeping drift”.