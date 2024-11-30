Madagascar: 09 dead and 03 missing in an accident

A serious road accident occurred on Thursday, November 28 in Betroka, in the south of Madagascar. A bush taxi, carrying well beyond its maximum capacity, was swept away by a violent flood while trying to cross a ford.

The official report shows nine deaths and three missing, while searches continue to find the bodies of the victims. The injured were treated in hospitals in the region.

The driver of the vehicle, who survived the accident, was taken into custody. According to initial investigations, the bush taxi was carrying 172 people, almost double its planned capacity of 90 passengers. Among the occupants were 105 adults, 66 children and the driver.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers associated with public transport in Madagascar, a country where road accidents are frequent. These tragedies are often attributed to poor infrastructure, non-compliance with driving rules and overloading of vehicles.

The Malagasy authorities are calling for increased vigilance, particularly during periods of rain, and recalling the importance of respecting road safety rules.