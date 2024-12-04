DRC: at least 79 dead due to “an unknown disease”

Health authorities announced Wednesday that the “disease of still unknown origin” which hits the Kwango province, in the southwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has caused the death of at least 79 people.

This epidemic, which is occurring in the Panzi area, mainly affected children over 15 years old and affected 376 people with symptoms such as fever, headache, breathing difficulties and anemia. A rapid intervention team was sent to the site to identify the origin of this disease.

The Ministry of Public Health also urged people to avoid large gatherings. According to local media, which report the proposals of the vice-governor of the province, Rémy Saki, 143 deaths had been recorded as of December 2.