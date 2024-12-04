DRC: at least 79 dead due to “an unknown disease”

DRC: at least 79 dead due to “an unknown disease”

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Health authorities announced Wednesday that the “disease of still unknown origin” which hits the Kwango province, in the southwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has caused the death of at least 79 people.

This epidemic, which is occurring in the Panzi area, mainly affected children over 15 years old and affected 376 people with symptoms such as fever, headache, breathing difficulties and anemia. A rapid intervention team was sent to the site to identify the origin of this disease.

The Ministry of Public Health also urged people to avoid large gatherings. According to local media, which report the proposals of the vice-governor of the province, Rémy Saki, 143 deaths had been recorded as of December 2.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.