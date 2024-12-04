Cameroon – Family drama in Bafoussam: an 11-year-old child kills his father

A shocking tragedy occurred on the night of Monday December 2 to Tuesday December 3, 2024, in Bafoussam, in the western region of Cameroon. Signe Soh Christian, deputy chief Bapeng and motorcycle taxi driver, tragically lost his life at the age of 39 after being stabbed by his son aged just 11.

According to ActuCameroun, the incident took place around 10 p.m. Returning from his urban transport activity, the victim had showered and rested. It was then that she was stabbed in the chest by the child. Awakened with a start, Signe Soh Christian called for help, but despite the intervention, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the regional hospital.

The child was apprehended by law enforcement. During his interrogation, he allegedly stated that he had done this because he wanted to join his mother. The victim’s body was transported to Bameka for funeral rites. This tragedy arouses strong emotion in the community and raises questions about the circumstances that led to such an act.