CAN Handball Ladies: the program for the quarter-finals

The quarter-finals of the CAN handball 2024 are in the spotlight this Wednesday with beautiful posters on the program.

The knockout phases of the 26th edition of the CAN Handball Seniors Women continue this Wednesday with the quarter-final matches. Favorite for the title, Congo opens the ball with a shock against Tunisia.

Fallers of Senegal on Tuesday, the Red Devils will try to continue against Tunisia, very solid defensively. In the other matches, Cameroon will face Senegal for a place in the semi-final. The organizing country will face Egypt.

The quarter-final schedule: