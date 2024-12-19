Cameroon: reintegration of 708 former Boko Haram combatants

On Wednesday, 708 former members of the Islamist group Boko Haram were reintegrated into the community during a ceremony organized in the Far North region of Cameroon, according to information collected on site.

Among them are 103 men, 176 women and 429 children, who spent six years at the Transit Center for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) located in Méri, in the Diamaré department.

This reintegration marks the start of a larger process, said Francis Faï Yengo, national coordinator of the National DDR Committee. He specified that the adults among the repentants had acquired technical, professional and commercial training within the transit center, which now makes them capable of becoming financially independent within their community.

To support this autonomy, specific kits, intended to develop income-generating activities, were distributed to them during their reintegration. In addition, the choice of their place of residence remains free.

Currently, the Far North DDR Transit Center houses 2,967 former Boko Haram combatants.