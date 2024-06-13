DRC: after the National Assembly, the race for the presidency of the Senate intensifies

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, while the interim office of the Senate is embarking on the development of new internal regulations, the competition for the presidency of this institution is open.

Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, former Prime Minister, after having received the support of the traditional chiefs of his region and provincial deputies, aspires to obtain the support of President Félix Tshisekedi to access this position. The coalitions brought together within the AB dynamic claim 16 senators.

However, the UDPS, the presidential party, with its 15 votes and its independent members, represents a major opponent. Recently, the UDPS called on its members to express their interest in a seat within the permanent office of the Senate. Modeste Bahati, outgoing president of the Senate, plans, according to those close to him, to be given a position similar to that of his counterpart in the National Assembly, Christophe Mboso.

Without resorting to primaries, according to two advisors close to President Tshisekedi and a member of the sacred union, the candidate for the presidency of the Senate will be designated by the president himself, while the other members of the office will be chosen by consensus between the main forces present.

Initially scheduled for June 15, the Senate vote will be postponed by at least 10 days, according to several sources, in order to allow senators to finalize the internal regulations and have them validated by the constitutional court before the vote.