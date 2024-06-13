Central African Republic: two Franco-Algerian nationals arrested in Bangui

In the Central African Republic, two Franco-Algerian nationals were arrested during a gendarmerie operation. Although the reasons for these arrests remain unclear, it is rumored that these individuals were involved with local and international economic operators in the mining sector.

In Bangui, the arrest of these two Franco-Algerian nationals took place at dawn on Monday June 10, 2024, at their home. In fact, they were taken to the premises of the Research and Investigation Section of the gendarmerie. A source within the gendarmerie confirmed their identity: they are dual French-Algerian nationals in their forties, holders of Dubai residence cards. During the search, significant seizures were made.

Photos circulating on the networks show automatic rifles, ammunition, grenades, military helmets and a large sum of money. A source at the French embassy clarified that although these two men had been registered on consular registers since 2017, they were unknown to embassy staff.

Furthermore, newspapers close to power described them as “mercenaries” linked to armed groups. Other sources suggest that it was rather a commercial affair gone wrong, involving the mining sector and foreign economic operators as well as important Central African political figures, which would have allowed them to benefit until now close protection.