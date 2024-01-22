CAN 2023: humiliated by Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast on the verge of elimination

With in particular a double from Emilio Nsue, Equatorial Guinea defeated Côte d’Ivoire (4-0) this Monday evening, on the occasion of the 3rd day of group A of CAN 2023. A big disappointment for the Elephants who are on the verge of elimination.

Historic rout for Ivory Coast. The Ivorians were massacred by Equatorial Guinea this Monday evening at the Alassane Ouattara stadium. The Elephants lost to Nzalang Nacional (0-4), on the third day of Group A of CAN 2023.

Less realistic despite the numerous opportunities created, the men of coach Jean-Louis Gasset were punished by the achievements of Emilio Nsue, author of a double, Pablo Ganet and Jannick Buyla. A heavy defeat which relegates Ivory Coast to the brink of elimination from its African Cup.

With three points in three outings, the 2015 African champions will now have to pray to hope to finish the group stages in the four best third places, synonymous with qualification for the second round. Mosques and Churches will undoubtedly be in great demand in the coming days in the country of Alassane Ouattara.