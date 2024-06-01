DRC: a South African soldier killed during fighting with the M23

The South African army announced the death of one of its soldiers deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to fight against the M23 rebels, in Sake, in the east of the country.

A South African soldier lost his life on Thursday in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during violent fighting with M23 rebels. The South African army confirmed this loss in a statement, indicating that its troops had engaged the M23 in Sake, a strategic town located 27 kilometers from Goma, capital of the North Kivu province.

According to the statement, South African troops entered « contact with the M23 in Sake » and suffered an attack during which 13 members were injured and one soldier was killed. This soldier, a member of the medical staff, was mortally wounded during the fighting. Two armored personnel carriers were also damaged.

Congolese security sources said the fighting was triggered by an offensive by the M23 rebels, who began by indiscriminately bombarding Sake and its surroundings.

This Friday morning, new clashes opposed the Congolese army and allied militias, called “Wazalendo”, to M23 rebels on two strategic hills overlooking the towns of Bweremana and Minova, located beyond Sake.

The Rwandan army, accused for two years of supporting the M23, continues to deny these accusations despite UN reports and confirmations from several Western chancelleries. The M23 requires a “direct dialogue” with Kinshasa, a request rejected by the Congolese government.

Negotiations to achieve de-escalation, led by Angola and the African Union, are currently at a standstill. Meanwhile, the situation continues to persist.