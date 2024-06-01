Appointed by Eto'o, coach Ntoungou Mpilé and his deputy resign

Led by Samuel Eto'o at the head of the Indomitable Lions after the suspension of Marc Brys, interim coach Ntoungou Mpilé and his deputy, David Pagou, have resigned.

Appointed during the Emergency Committee of the Cameroonian Football Federation held Tuesday in Yaoundé, Ntoungou Mpilé withdrew. Expected this Thursday at Fécafoot headquarters to unveil the list of Indomitable Lions selected for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Cameroonian technician has just abandoned his post.

In a letter of withdrawal relayed by the local press, the 66-year-old coach “ certifies that for strictly personal and confidential reasons, I am no longer able to assume my duties as coach and selector of the Indomitable Lions “.

His resignation comes 24 hours after that of his deputy David Pagou, who assured that he will not be able to assume his functions without the approval of his supervisor, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education (MINSEP). It must be said that the technician was assigned from Yaoundé to Salapoumbe, in the Eastern region of Cameroon. An assignment that occurred after his appointment to the technical staff of the Samuel Eto'o camp.

A hard blow for Fécafoot which sees its plan to win its standoff with the Ministry of Sports fall through. The Federation will have to find another coach for its national team before the resumption of the qualifiers which opens next week. Unless Fécafoot decides to recall Marc Brys. According to the latest news, the Belgian technician is summoned this Thursday to the premises of the Federation. To be continued….

Ntoungou Mpilé’s resignation letter

Letter from David Pagou