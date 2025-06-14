DRC: a first compromise between the government and the M23 signed in Doha

To everyone’s surprise, a first compromise was signed this Wednesday evening in Doha, between the Congolese government and the rebellious M23 movement. This turning point comes when the day had been marked by rumors of withdrawal from the delegation of the rebellion.

In two separate press releases, but with the identical content, the two parties acted their commitment to work on setting up a truce, with a view to a cease-fire. The joint declaration was signed on the M23 side by Lawrence Kanyuka, responsible for the communication of the movement, and on the government side by Papy Mbuyi, head of the delegation.

Although this compromise does not yet constitute a final cessation agreement of hostilities, it is the first time that Kinshasa and AFC (M23 political branch) have gotten along a common text. A notable advance in the context of direct negotiations.

The two camps praised “the spirit of mutual understanding and common will” which prevailed during the discussions, stressing their commitment to “resolve the conflict by peaceful means”.