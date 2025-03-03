Central African Republic: Rigobert Song confirmed as coach

The Central African Ministry of Sports has confirmed the Cameroonian technician, Rigobert Song, to the position of national coach of the wild beasts, despite the refusal of the Federation who appointed another coach.

New twist in the Rigobert Song saga. Chosen by the Ministry of Sports Despite the refusal of the Federation, the Cameroonian technician was confirmed at his post while the former coach of the Indomitable Lions signed his contract on Monday.

A new spectacular twist in this soap opera while the Central African Federation has appointed its own coach. which should do an internship with the wild beasts on March 9 in Morocco, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. It remains to be seen whether the federation will validate the choice of the ministry, a few weeks before the resumption of the qualifiers for Monial 2026.

The Bas-Oubangui fangs will have to face Madagascar on March 19 and Mali on March 24. Due to the unavailability of a stage in accordance with FIFA standards in Bangui, these two meetings will be held in Casablanca, Morocco.