DRC: 23.4 million people face food insecurity

The alarming insecurity that prevails in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo gives rise to growing food insecurity. According to the latest analysis of the Integrated Food Security Classification Framework, more than 24.4 million people face this situation in eastern DRC.

This Thursday at the African Union City, President Félix Tshisekedi spoke with Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP), on the subject of the food crisis in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). ).

“We discussed our role as a partner for food security and ensuring that the security situation currently prevailing in the east of the DRC can no longer exist for access to food security”said Cindy McCain.

The latest analysis of the Integrated Food Security Classification Framework states that around 23.4 million people, including 5.4 million from the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, are facing a crisis and emergency food insecurity.

Faced with this situation, since June 2023, WFP has been intensifying its vital food and cash assistance, as well as its support against malnutrition, to people affected by the conflict and resulting displacement crises in eastern DRC.

Attacks by armed groups in eastern DRC have intensified in recent months, particularly with the M23 rebels who launched a vast offensive and took control of several towns. However, the army, which is awaiting more international reinforcements, continues to deploy more efforts to counter the threat.