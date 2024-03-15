2023 African Games (F): Senegal tames Morocco and joins the last four

The Lioncelles of Senegal validated their ticket for the semi-finals of the women's football tournament at the 2023 African Games after their overwhelming victory against Morocco (4-0) in the group stage on Thursday evening.

The Coast Cape stadium in Accra on Thursday evening witnessed an epic confrontation between the Senegal U20 national team and its Moroccan counterpart. A meeting counting for the third day of the women's football tournament at the 2023 African Game.

It was a crucial match for both teams, both having suffered defeats against the formidable Nigeria in the first two days. The stakes were clear: victory to secure the last qualifying ticket from Group B for the semi-finals.

From the kick-off, the Lioncelles de la Teranga imposed their rhythm, scoring two goals in the first part of the match, thus plunging their opponents into uncertainty. At the break, Senegal already led 2-0, showing undeniable mastery on the pitch.

Upon returning from the locker room, the momentum of the Senegalese players only grew. They followed up with two more goals, bringing the score to 4-0, leaving the Moroccans helpless in the face of their determination. Despite the efforts made by the opposing team to reduce the gap, the tactical and technical superiority of the young Senegalese women was undeniable.

With this resounding victory, the Senegal U20 women's national team qualifies for the semi-finals with 3 points on the clock, joining the formidable Nigeria in the title race. On the other hand, the Lioncelles d'Atlas of Morocco leave the 2023 African Games with two successive defeats, ending their run in the tournament.