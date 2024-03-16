Boxing: “It wasn't my day”, Ngannou reflects on his defeat against Joshua

During an interview on a live Instagram this Wednesday, Cameroonian Francis Ngannou looked back on his defeat against Anthony Joshua and assured that he wanted to continue his career in boxing and MMA. His words were relayed by RMC Sport.

Francis Ngannou suffered a second-round knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua a few days ago in a highly anticipated boxing fight. The Cameroonian, venturing into the ring for only the second time after a successful MMA career, was surprised by a devastating left hook from Joshua that sent him to the canvas.

This Wednesday, Francis Ngannou returned to this defeat by KO. Despite a preparation that he considered better than for his previous fight against Tyson Fury, the Cameroonian confides that “ Everything didn't go as planned“.

“ I was never in the fight, I never showed up for this fight. I wasn't there mentally. I got to the arena around 10 or 11 p.m. and had to fight at 3:30. I wasn't myself. I was warming up, I was sweating, but I was sleepy. Which was weird.“

No excuses

Ngannou was examined by a doctor and a neurologist, but neither examination revealed any abnormalities. “ It wasn't my gamer,” admitted the fighter. “ I'm not saying the outcome would have been different, but it wasn't my day. I felt sleepy, even in the locker room warming up. This is the first time I felt this way.“

Despite this second consecutive defeat, Ngannou has no intention of giving up. “ I'm not done with boxing. I'm not done with MMA” , did he declare. “ My next fight will be against Renan Ferreira at PFL. I want to continue to take on challenges. We are working on it.“

The Cameroonian does not yet know when he will fight in MMA or boxing again, but he is determined to come back stronger. “ It's part of a career to take on challenges and sometimes it goes well, sometimes not“, he concluded.