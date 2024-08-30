DRC: 10 million USD to stem the Mpox epidemic

The Democratic Republic of Congo has decided to allocate $10 million to control the Mpox epidemic, the Congolese presidency announced Thursday evening after a meeting between President Félix Tshisekedi and the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Your commitment to allocate $10 million to the Mpox response demonstrates strong ownership and remarkable dedication.”the WHO chief said at the meeting, promising that the delivery of vaccines “would be carried out as soon as possible.”

On this occasion, the WHO Director-General reaffirmed: “his organization’s unwavering commitment to supporting the DRC’s efforts to contain Mpox and other epidemics, including by expanding vaccination programs against polio, measles and malaria”.

Furthermore, Jean Kaseya, director of the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention, received by Mr. Tshisekedi, assured that the Center ” does everything possible” for vaccines against Mpox to arrive in the DRC “early next week”according to the Congolese presidency.

Since the beginning of 2024, the DRC has recorded 17,801 suspected cases of Mpox, including 610 deaths, according to Public Health Minister Roger Kamba. To date, more than 18,000 suspected cases and 615 deaths have been reported, according to a statement released Tuesday by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, citing the WHO.