CAN 2025 (Q): Morocco’s list against Gabon and Lesotho

Morocco coach Walid Regragui unveiled this Thursday his list of players selected for the matches against Gabon and Lesotho next September, counting for the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Host of the CAN 2025, which will take place from December 21 to January 18, Morocco will also play in the qualifiers for the African Cup. The Atlas Lions will face Gabon and Lesotho in September. Two matches counting for the first and second days of the qualifying phases.

For these two matches, coach Walid Regragui has called upon a group of 27 players. It includes the headliners including Achraf Hakimi, Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Brahim Diaz and Hakim Ziyech. New faces also join the squad, including the young left-back from Bayern Munich, Adam Aznou.

The list of Morocco: