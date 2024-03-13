“Don’t quit boxing, you’re the next Tyson,” Joshua consoles Ngannou after KO defeat

Anthony Joshua reacted to the scathing defeat of Francis Ngannou on Friday evening in Saudi Arabia, beaten by knockout in the ring. And the English boxer invited his Cameroonian counterpart not to abandon the profession.

His historic fight against Tyson Fury last October, beaten by arbitration decision, will ultimately be of no use to him. Francis Ngannou was humiliated by Anthony Joshua on Friday evening in Saudi Arabia. Against the English boxer in what is called “the fight of the century”, the Cameroonian did not hold out much, beaten by KO in the second round.

After the clash, Anthony Joshua congratulated his opponent who was not at all unworthy, according to him. The boxer encouraged the former UFC heavyweight champion not to abandon the noble art after his second consecutive loss.

“He’s a great champion and that doesn’t take away from his ability,” Joshua said. Don't quit boxing, you are the next Tyson. He's only had two fights in boxing and he's faced the best. If you need anything, we'll talk about it later.”, AJ told DAZN after the fight. Touching words which should comfort the Cameroonian, who is only just beginning in this profession.