Crisis in eastern DRC: meeting announced between Kagame and Tshisekedi

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has agreed to meet his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Félix Tshisekedi to discuss the crisis in eastern DRC. This decision follows mediation led by Angolan President João Lourenço.

Following a meeting in Luanda, Angola between Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Angolan President João Lourenço, African Union mediator in the DRC crisis, an agreement was reached for a meeting between Kagame and Tshisekedi. Both parties agreed to participate in this meeting, and ministerial delegations are currently working on the plan.

Kagame's visit to Angola follows that of Tshisekedi last month, during which it was announced that the DRC president agreed to meet his Rwandan counterpart. However, a condition was set on the Congolese side: the withdrawal of Rwandan troops from Congolese territory before the meeting.

Fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces has intensified in eastern DRC, displacing more than 100,000 people according to the UN. The DRC accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, which Kigali firmly denies.