CAF – LDC: AS FAR vs Raja, Stade d’Abidjan vs Al Ahly, the posters for this Saturday

Discover the matches on the program this Saturday across the African lawns, counting for the fifth day of the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

The fifth day of the group stages of the CAF Champions League began Friday with the victory of MC Alger against TP Mazembe (1-0) in group A. This success qualifies the Algerian club and condemns the Ravens to elimination .

The competition continues this Saturday, January 11 with four matches on the program. Among the posters, Stade d’Abidjan welcomes Al Ahly, while AS FAR faces Raja Casablanca in an expected Moroccan duel. South Africans Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Maniema Union, and Sagrada Esperança faces Pyramids FC.

Program for this Saturday, January 11 (time in GMT)