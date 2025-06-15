LDC CAF: The draw of the quarterfinals

CAF – LDC: AS FAR VS RAJA, Abidjan vs al Ahly stadium, the posters of this Saturday

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Discover meetings on the program this Saturday through African lawns, counting for the fifth day of the group phases of the CAF Champions League.

The fifth day of the group phases of the Champions League CAF began on Friday with the victory of MC Algiers against TP Mazembe (1-0) in group A. This success qualifies the Algerian club and condemns the crows to elimination.

The competition continues this Saturday, January 11 with four games on the program. Among the posters, the Abidjan stadium welcomes Al Ahly, while AS Far faces Raja Casablanca in an expected Moroccan duel. The South Africans of Mamelodi Sundowns move to Maniema Union, and the Sagrada Esperança faces the Pyramids FC.

Program for this Saturday, January 11 (GMT time)

  • Union Maniema vs Sundowns: 1:00 p.m.
  • Sagrada Esperança vs Pyramids: 4:00 p.m.
  • Abidjan stadium – Al Ahly: 4:00 p.m.
  • AS Far vs Raja Casablanca: 7:00 p.m.
The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.