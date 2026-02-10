Digital transformation agenda: 2026, the time to complete projects

After the 2025 reforms in the telecommunications and digital sector, the supervisory ministry is committed to carrying out flagship projects in the 2026 financial year, in order to carry out the Digital Transformation Agenda. This is the objective of the institutional seminar, closed yesterday in Saly, in partnership with German Cooperation (Giz).

MBOUR – Alioune Sall, Minister of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Affairs, yesterday chaired the closing ceremony of the strategic seminar dedicated to the definition of the new directions of his department. This three-day meeting (from January 31 to February 2) brought together the different public structures around issues linked to digital, communication and the postal sector. This involves defining a new direction based on an inclusive approach to better align the actions of the ministry with the directions of the Head of State set out in the “Senegal 2050” vision. Minister Alioune Sall and his colleagues want to emphasize efficiency to carry out the flagship projects included in the 2025-2035 digital agenda.

Thus, priority is given to the implementation of reforms introduced in 2025 such as the New Technological Deal, the reform of the media sector, the relaunch of La Poste, the new Advertising Code, the adoption of the law on data security, among others. This dynamic, supported by the Department of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital, constitutes a portfolio of projects with high technological, financial and institutional challenges. “The idea was to bring together all the stakeholders and work in synergy to identify all the major projects with strong impacts for the populations. Then, it was necessary to prioritize in order to be able to create a roadmap with deadlines and responsibilities carried by the general directors of the sectors concerned,” explained Mr. Sall.

This planning and steering exercise allowed participants to outline a battery of projects to be carried out for the 2026 financial year. This approach, which is part of the implementation of the program budget, also aims to reduce deadlines and facilitate the achievement of the objectives set by the government. With a view to positioning itself as a showcase for the dynamics of national sovereignty. And this will involve the adoption of realistic, financeable and executable roadmaps. “Each project must have a clearly identified manager, precise indicators, deadlines respected and accountability. The “Delivery Unit” will fully play its role. Reporting will be regular. Discrepancies will be corrected. Performance will be valued,” reassured the head of the Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Department.